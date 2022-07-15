Linton Road Bridge

Linton Road Bridge (Photo by Pat Culverhouse, Bossier Parish Police Jury)

BENTON, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Friday reopened the Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish to traffic following a full replacement project.

The $5 million bridge project began in April 2021 and included the removal and replacement of the old bridge, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall and drainage structures.

The bridge is owned and maintained by the Bossier Parish Police Jury. DOTD coordinated the construction project.

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments