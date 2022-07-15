BENTON, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Friday reopened the Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish to traffic following a full replacement project.
The $5 million bridge project began in April 2021 and included the removal and replacement of the old bridge, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall and drainage structures.
The bridge is owned and maintained by the Bossier Parish Police Jury. DOTD coordinated the construction project.