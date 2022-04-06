BENTON, La. – Reconstruction of a bridge on a heavily traveled road in north Bossier Parish was supposed to be finished about now.
But that’s not the case. And the contractor doing the job will face a daily financial hit if the project doesn’t get done by the new deadline.
That’s the word from David North of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development as he answered questions Wednesday on the Linton Road Bridge project, along with other highway concerns in the parish.
North said the Linton Road Bridge should be completed in late July. That should mean it’ll open prior to the start of school in early August.
North said DOTD is pushing the contractor as hard as it can and stay within the contract, which he says he’s watching very closely. To a suggestion the contractor should put more men on the job, North said if he can do that “if you’re willing to pay for it.”
The contractor already is having difficulty in hiring manpower for another bridge project in Caddo Parish, he said.
North said he talked with the chief engineer at DOTD in Baton Rouge Tuesday about Linton Road Bridge and assured him it’s the district’s desire to have the contract run strictly by the letter of the contract and not allow leniency that might be given in other cases.
The contractor has already been given 34 additional days because of an inability to get necessary materials required for the concrete work. North called that a “legitimate delay.”
The contractor also has asked for some weather delays. That request is still being considered.
Stipulated damages of $3,000 a day will be assessed to the contractor. North said that will happen prior to the end of July.
District 3 Police Juror Philip Rodgers said since the bridge is in his district he gets a lot of calls and inquiries. Most are unhappy when they see the work crews packing up for the day at mid-afternoon.
“It’s like it’s their side job,” Rodgers said, adding other contractors have told him the job should have been completed much sooner.
Rodgers also asked if there was a possible breakdown in communication between DOTD and the parish when it came to the project’s progress. It’s gone from “the bridge is on track” to “we’re months out,” Rodgers said.
“This bridge has been such a really big problem,” Rodgers said. “It’s very frustrating to people who live on the other side of that bridge.”
“I understand fully,” North said.