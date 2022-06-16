SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed the Linwood Bridge between Dalzell Street and Texas Avenue until further notice.
The closure comes after a recent inspection found several critical deficiencies that warrant closing the bridge to traffic.
The City of Shreveport Public Works Department is currently working to barricade the area.
The detour route will be:
- Southbound: Texas to Murphy to Fairfield to Southern to Dalzell
- Northbound: Dalzell to Southern to Fairfield to Murphy to Texas