SHREVEPORT, La. -- Linwood Public Charter School officials say they will continue feeding students from 8 a.m.-12 noon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The school is continuing to offer meals to all students 18 and under in the community, including Caddo and Bossier students.
School officials say they had a big truck order of food that they could not cancel. So, they will serve for the next couple days so that food does not go to waste and students do not go hungry, especially after Bossier and Caddo ended their feeding programs.
RELATED ARTICLE - Bossier Schools to end grab-and-go meals
Parents are able to come pick up a sack that is filled with lunch and breakfast.
There is another line in the front of the school where parents and students can pick up homework packets. The school's marketing director, Letisha Williams, says it's very important for students to keep up with their work while they're out.
"We're also giving out student packets to our parents,” Williams said. “That way, they can take home about four weeks or a month's worth of work for their child to continue in their educational journey."
Students and parents can pick up packets from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.