Linwood Charter School Fall Plan

Linwood Public Charter School's fall summary plan is set for August 3, 2020. Siblings will be on the same schedule. 

SHREVEPORT, La. - Linwood Charter School is preparing for a safe fall semester. The year kicks off on August 3 with both virtual and in-person learning.

The school is introducing a new schedule:

  • Mondays - Thursdays will have two sessions of classes with six classes in total; PreK-Kindergarten will remain at school the entire day.
  • Fridays will be for social-emotional learning at home for all students from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. 

The school also will be implementing temperature checks at entrances, the wearing of masks, backpack disinfecting and a full-time nurse onsite at its David Raines Health Center. 

 

The AM Group’s Schedule

7:30 A. M. to 12:00 P. M. (Onsite)

Core classes will be 50 minutes

12:00 P. M.

Students will board buses with lunch

1:30 P.M.

Distance Learning begins at home         

                    

 

 

The PM Group’s Schedule

8:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

Distance Learning at home

1:00 P.M.

Onsite Classes begin

5:30 P.M.

Students board buses with supper and breakfast

 

