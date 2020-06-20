SHREVEPORT, La. - Linwood Charter School is preparing for a safe fall semester. The year kicks off on August 3 with both virtual and in-person learning.
The school is introducing a new schedule:
- Mondays - Thursdays will have two sessions of classes with six classes in total; PreK-Kindergarten will remain at school the entire day.
- Fridays will be for social-emotional learning at home for all students from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
The school also will be implementing temperature checks at entrances, the wearing of masks, backpack disinfecting and a full-time nurse onsite at its David Raines Health Center.
The AM Group’s Schedule
7:30 A. M. to 12:00 P. M. (Onsite)
Core classes will be 50 minutes
12:00 P. M.
Students will board buses with lunch
1:30 P.M.
Distance Learning begins at home
The PM Group’s Schedule
8:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.
Distance Learning at home
1:00 P.M.
Onsite Classes begin
5:30 P.M.
Students board buses with supper and breakfast