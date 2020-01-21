SHREVEPORT, La – A liquor store in the MLK neighborhood is being petitioned to close it doors due to violence on their property.
The Rite Way Liquor Store has seen its share of violent crimes to include murder within the last few months. Antoinette Davenport became a community organizer after her cousin Jeremiah Davenport was killed on the property of the liquor store. Davenport has collected hundreds of signatures of those who support closing the business. She says the signatures have been sent to the Shreveport City Council for further action.
"We have a business that is in operation that does not have a compassion for the community.” Davenport said. “That does not have any involvement with the community whatsoever."
Mandy Neal experienced her own set of fears after gunshots were fired on the liquor store property recently. She is the owner of the nearby Grandma’s Arms Day Care Center.
"It had me scared for the workers. I did have to call my clean-up guy to come in early to make sure that he walked them out. Because they did not want to walk him out."
The owners of Rite Way Liquor Store say they should not be held responsible for the actions on a few outside the doors of their business. And they also say they have hundreds who petitioned the support of the business.