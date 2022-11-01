The twelfth named storm of the 2022 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Lisa intensified in the western Caribbean on Tuesday. Winds were over 60 mph with higher gusts as of the late afternoon advisory. Lisa was tracking west at 15 mph.
The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Lisa becoming a hurricane and making landfall on Wednesday in Belize.
Lisa doesn't appear to be a threat to the ArkLaTex or the upper gulf coast.
Follow this storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.