SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport says the Water Department has restored water service, except to a few isolated areas in the city.
Isolated areas include: West Shreveport on the extreme side of West 70th and some residences along Buncombe Road.
City of Shreveport's Communications Director Marquel Sennet said crews are now able to access elevated storage tanks at Pines Road and 70th. Because of this access, customers should see their pressure increase throughout the morning.
Water service has been restored to Highland and Queensborough neighborhoods.
According to the city, hospitals have sufficient pressure to operate and the department will be increasing the pressure to them throughout the day.
The department is preparing to take water samples and hopes to lift the boil advisory by Saturday.
Here is a list of boil advisories in the ArkLaTex:
|Boil Advisory for Blocker Crossroads WSC
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for City of Grambling
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for East Central Water
|Until further notice;
|Bossier Parish
|Boil advisory for Foreman
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Gray Lake
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Haughton
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory for Hickory Grove water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Hickory Ridge Water Sy
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Lonestar-Daingerfield
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Pleasant Hill Water Sy
|Until Futher Notice
|Boil Advisory for Rambin Wallace Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory for Thomasville Water
|Until Further notice
|Boil Advisory for Town of Benton
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Town of Lewisville AR
|Until Wednesday
|Boil Advisory for Town of Ringgold
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Village Water System
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for western Cass water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Benton
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Burns Redbank Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in Central Claiborne Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in Daingerfield
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Dubberly
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Elysian Fields WSC
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Fairview-Union Water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Grand Cane
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Greenwood
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in Homer
|until further notice
|Boil advisory in Hooks
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Mansfield
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Natchitoches
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Oil City
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Pine Hill Water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Shreveport
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in South De Soto
|Until further notice