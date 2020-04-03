The list of municipalities with curfews in place is growing.
Minden, Doyline and Vivian are the latest, joining Mansfield, Coushatta, Ringgold, Many, Homer, Springhill and Cullen.
Here are highlights of the restrictions in place:
- Minden – Curfew for residents and businesses at 8 p.m. nightly, according to Mayor Terry Gardner and Police Chief Steve Cropper.
- Doyline – Curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exception granted for those going to and from work (with a letter from employers) and emergencies, Police Chief Robert Hayden Jr. said.
- Vivian – Curfew set for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily for adults; 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. for those 18 years of age or younger unless accompanied by an adult. Emergency personnel or essential personnel traveling for employment are exempt, Police Chief Ryan Nelson said.
- Mansfield – Curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with first-responders, essential work-related or emergency medical travel exempted, Mayor John Mayweather said.
- Coushatta – Curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with first-responders, essential work-related or emergency medical travel exempted, Mayor Johnny Cox said.
- Many – Curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with travel to and from work and emergency situations exempted, Mayor Ken Freeman said.
- Homer – Curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Exemption given for essential services, Mayor Xanthe Seals said.
- Ringgold – Curfew hours are 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the police department.
- Springhill – Curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for anyone under the age of 17 unless accompanied by an adult.
- Cullen – Juveniles 17 years old and younger must be home between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. unless with an adult, according to town officials.