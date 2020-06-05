BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Harrah's Louisiana Downs will kick off its 2020 Thoroughbred Race Meet in front of live fans on Saturday.
The 64-day meet opens on Saturday and runs through Sept. 23. On Saturdays and Monday through Wednesday, the first post time is 3:05 p.m. each race day.
Pari-mutuel wagering, simulcast and The Paddock Deli & Bar are open with limited seating and physical distancing protocols in place on the first level of the racing pavilion.
Certain amenities will remain closed, including the John Franks Turf Club, grand stand seating, simulcast and concessions located on the second and third levels, Harrah’s Club and Arcade Alley.
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs is carrying out safety protocols for its employees, including daily temperature checks and screenings and requiring masks.
Guests will also have their temperatures checked upon entry and will be provided masks.