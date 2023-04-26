SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s happening this weekend, live MMA in Shreveport.
In the main event of the evening, Don Doyle takes on Michael Manno in the heavyweight division. The co-main event is a fight for AKA Light Heavyweight Championship where Michael Sullivan faces off with Coby Bradford.
To date, American Kombat Alliance has held 28 events and presided over approximately 87 matches.
The event is open to all ages. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the first fight at 7 p.m.
Tickets and schedule are available at www.akafights.com