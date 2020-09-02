SHREVEPORT, La. -- It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that 2020 was the year the live music died, or at the very least, was put on indeterminate hold. This long spell of quiet is just about to be over.
Over two nights, Sept. 18-19, eight popular local musical acts will be performing live at Municipal Park at Texas Avenue and Milam Street as part of the New Normal Drive-In Concerts. Music will flow and smiles will follow as some of the best bands in the region--- Good Spirits, Jimmy Wooten Band, Windstorm, Logan and The Legendaries, Alter Ego, The Hollow Decks, Sweet Nay and Dan and Amelia Garner--- take the stage.
Musically, there will be something for everyone, from Louisiana Hayride honky-tonk to R&B to Motown to '90s covers. The biggest attraction, though, will be the opportunity to safely gather again to hear live tunes, organizers said.
In addition to helping with the emcee duties, Renee Caldwell, better known to her fans as ‘Sweet Nay’ will be leading car karaoke and “laying down some R & B covers.”
“We didn’t expect this,’ she said recently about COVID-19. "The musicians that I normally hire, playing is their sole income and it’s been hard.”
Windstorm band member Curtis Mills said he and the band are excited about once again being able to connect with a live audience, even one that is socially distanced across a parking lot. This, he said, “will take the performance to another level.”
Gates will open at 6 pm and the cost is $30 per vehicle whether there are one or eight people inside. Special VIP Social Distancing Circles on the front row will provide additional room and the chance to get out and dance. They will be available for purchase for $50 each. Tickets can be purchased for one or both nights because the lineup each night is different.
The Friday night lineup includes: Good Spirits, Jimmy Wooten Band and Windstorm. Saturday’s lineup is Logan and The Legendaries, Alter Ego and The Hollow Decks. Sweet Nay and Dan and Amelia Garner will be featured both nights.
Bands will start performing on the large LED-lit stage at 7 p.m. with 45-minute sets, which will last until roughly 10:30 p.m. In- between the sets there will be car karaoke events and other musical entertainment.
Meals from downtown eateries Parish Taceaux and Retro Down Town Café will be available to purchase in advance, and there will be food and drinks available for purchase at the concerts, as well.
Sponsors include Apex Communication & Events, Summers Social, the City of Shreveport (SPAR), the Shreveport House Concert Series and Shreveport-Bossier: Louisiana’s Other Side and the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased on the Facebook event page at the New Normal Drive-In Theater Live Concert.