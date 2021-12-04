Live United Bowl in Texarkana gives back to United Way

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Thousands of football fans gathered in Texarkana, Arkansas Saturday afternoon for the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl.
Game was played in Razorback Stadium.
The teams for this year's bowl were Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant and Emporia State University in Kansas.
Each team brought at least 90 players to Texarkana during their three day visit.
Proceeds from the game go toward the United Way of Greater Texarkana.
Over the last eight years, the bowl has raised about $80,000 for the non-profit.
This year, they're goal was to hit the $100,000.
"With COVID, it knocked us out of so many different fundraisers. This is one of those wonderful events for the community and it's big for the community. It's an economic boon, with heads in beds, and visiting the restaurants. We're excited to see both these teams playing," said Mark Bledsoe, United Way President.
The Live United Bowl game is one of only three NCAA Division 2 sanctioned bowl games.