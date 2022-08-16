NEW ORLEANS, La. – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ future as a candidate for re-election is now in the hands of the state’s highest court.
For an hour Tuesday afternoon, attorneys on both sides of the issue participated in a lively debate via Zoom with the Louisiana Supreme Court’s seven justices to make their point why Perkins should or should not be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
At the conclusion, the justices made no reference as to when they’ll render their ruling. The court’s deputy judicial administrator verified to KTBS in a separate email the court did not indicate when that would happen.
The Supreme Court stepped into the issue because of Perkins’ appeal of two lower court rulings that disqualified him as a candidate, thus removed him from the upcoming mayoral race. The decisions were based on errors Perkins made on his notice of candidacy form.
Perkins used his mother’s address where he was registered to vote on Stratmore, instead of where he lives and claims homestead exemption at his condo on Marshall Street. The election code requires candidates to use the address where homestead exemption is filed.
Attorney Jerry Harper, who represents Shreveporter Francis Deal in his lawsuit against Perkins, said that’s not the only error Perkins made. He said the mayor got six out of 10 questions wrong on the form.
Harper pointed out the candidate in this case who is seeking the office of mayor the third largest city in the state, is a graduate of West Point, a graduate of Harvard Law School, is trained in law, and had his campaign staff and attorneys review the form before he signed it.
Perkins’ attorney, Scott Bickford, said the election code is overly broad and expansive causing it to be erroneously interpreted by the appellate courts, some of which have issued different rulings on the issue. He said Perkins is a qualified elector despite the errors on the form.
Justice Scott Crichton pointed out that Caddo District Judge Brady O’Callaghan, who first disqualified Perkins, said attention to details matters. He cited another appellate court that held truthful information on the qualifying form is required.
“I take it you disagree with that?” Crichton asked.
“I do,” responded Bickford, who said the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal was in error ruling that a candidate is required to file an accurate form. “The word accurate is not in that statute.”
Justice Jay McCallum asked Bickford if he was saying there are some things a candidate does not have to tell the truth about. “Integrity of the results is only as good as the integrity of the inputs,” he said, noting the code states what disqualifies a candidate. “It’s not optional; it’s not voluntary, is it?”
Crichton said the notice of candidacy form requires a sworn statement from the candidate. It’s also notarized and filed into the public record.
Perkins’ answers to questions No. 6, 8 and 14 are false. “He does not meet the qualifications for the office he was qualifying for,” Crichton said.
Bickford said he disagreed with No. 6., but as far as the Legislature was concerned, falsification on the form, other than three specific questions, are not grounds for disqualification.
“If the Legislature wants to change the law, that’s fine. But I don’t think it’s up to the court to decide,” Bickford said.
He said ambiguity in the law should be decided in favor of the candidate. But if there is falsification, the decision for disqualification should be left up to the electorate, Bickford said.
Perkins’ false statement about his homestead exemption is “immaterial to his qualifications because … it’s an immaterial mistake,” Bickford said. He called the form an “announcement” or “information form.”
That prompted McCallum to ask then why did the Legislature spend so much time on an “immaterial form” to be filled out.
Harper told the court there’s never been another time in the nation’s history that the election process has been under so much doubt and scrutiny. Because of that, the guardians of the election process are called on to be vigilant now.
Justice William Crain questioned the purpose of other sections of the election code and how they played into the misstatements leading to disqualification. If the Legislature did not attach a penalty to the certification process, then how does the court come up with one, he asked.
Harper said it’s the Legislature, not the courts, that make the rules, and the election code requires statements on the form to be true and correct.
“We are not entitled to ignore them” and “can’t render them meaningless,” Harper said.
In his rebuttal, Bickford said the intent is not to “play gotcha on a form.”
“Is it really a game of gotcha?” asked Crichton.
According to the trial judge, Perkins’ error was "so profound," Crichton said. “Doesn’t your interpretation of this render this form totally meaningless?”
“No,” said Bickford. The voters are the ultimate ones to deal with errors on the form, he said.
“This is the Legislature’s form. They could have changed it any way they wanted. They didn’t. They specifically chose certain portions of the form that are qualifying and others they didn’t," Bickford said.