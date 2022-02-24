BATON ROUGE, La. - As the United States and Europe continue to pummel Russia with economic sanctions following Vladimir Putin’s military attacks on Ukraine, Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector is waiting in the wings to see what effect the penalties will have on the state’s booming liquefied natural gas market.
The impact in Louisiana will hinge on a few key factors, industry experts say: whether the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany will continue to be delayed; whether European buyers will eschew Russian resources for Louisiana’s supply; and whether federal agencies might limit LNG exports as part of President Joe Biden’s continued push to reduce the impacts of climate change.
The outcomes are hard to predict in the sanctions’ infancy, particularly given that U.S. exporters of LNG are stretched to capacity in the near future. But experts contend Louisiana could be poised to see market gains should foreign demand for LNG ultimately increase over time.
