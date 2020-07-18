SHREVEPORT, La. - People are remembering Representative John Lewis by continuing to fight for equality and justice in Shreveport.
Local activist Willie James continued his peaceful protest to get the confederate monument removed from the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
James has called for that removal each Saturday from 12 pm till 5 pm for the past month.
Each Saturday, James has an open mic where he and others called for the removal of the monument and also voice other concerns within the community.
Protester Rita Nelson showed her support on Saturday and also paid homage to the life of Representative Lewis.
Nelson recalled meeting Lewis for the first time and why she believes participating in peaceful protest continues his legacy.
“I went and saw Mr. Lewis in Longview a few years ago and it was the highlight of my life and we've lost a legend and I’m glad he lived long enough to see some changes in everybody,” Nelson said.
“We have to carry on and continue his legacy of equality and change and equality for everyone in the country and until we do none of us are free.”
James says he will continue his protest each Saturday until action is taken to have the monument removed.