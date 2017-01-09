Caddo Parish Animal advocates are fed up with what they claim to be mistreatment of animals at the shelter. From starvation, to lack of timely veterinary care, they want answers.
"The main concern right now is abuse and the neglect that is happening at Caddo Parish Animal Services, and it happens every day," said Susan Fant Votaw of the POLA Foundation.
Caddo Parish officials responded stating that the condition of many of the animals should not be blamed on the shelter.
"The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter takes in a variety of animals, and some of those animals are in a variety of conditions," said Krystle Grindley, Public Information Officer for Caddo Parish. "Some in deplorable and horrific conditions, so when those animals arrive into the shelter our Caddo Parish Animal center staff works diligently to make sure that they receive adequate care that they have food and water, and that they have shelter."
They said that the short period of time the animals spend at the shelter is not enough to turn around a dog's lack of nutrition. However, an out-of-state rescue thinks CPAS still may be at fault.
"What we observed when we brought these dogs back is probably 90 percent of them came to us with multiple bite wounds, and when you have 3 to 4 dogs in a run together competing for limited resources, it's an issue," said Jan Dukes of Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Nashville, Tennessee.
Big Fluffy Dog Rescue focuses on pulling high-risk large-breed dogs from shelters across the nation. They visited CPAS after being notified by a local citizen of some of the dogs in need at the shelter. They visited Shreveport with the intention of pulling four dogs from CPAS. After seeing the condition of the dogs at the shelter, they returned to Tennessee with 17.
Despite this, CPAS said they treat all the animals that come through their door to the best of their ability.
"They are assessed to determine injuries if they have them, any type of situations that they may have when they come in, and that intake photo is taken as well," said Grindley. She added that the intake photo taken of animals when they is for shelter purposes only.
CPAS said they follow the state-mandated protocol for feeding and housing of shelter animals, adding that many dogs eat less due to stress in the shelter environment.
Feeding:
- All animals will be given at least 1/2 pound of food per twenty-five pounds of body weight per dog every 24 hours. Exception to this rule can be made by our veterinarian of a particular dog.
- Only puppies tagged under the age of three months shall have food available at all times or be fed a minimum of three times per day.
- Nursing mothers also shall have dry food available at all times or be fed a minimum of three times per day.
- Treats are not recommended in the dog's diet and can cause diarrhea (please ask Kennel Manager before giving treats)
Housing
- No more than twelve dogs can be housed in the same primary enclosure.
- Holding pens shall allow sufficient room for animals to lie down, turn around, stand, or sit in a normal position.
- Primary enclosures for housing dogs shall provide a minimum floor space for each dog to equal to the mathematical square of the sum of the length of the dog in inches, as measured from the tip of its nose to the base of its tail, plus six inches expressed in square feet. (Length of dog in inches + six inches) times (Length of dog in inches + six inches) divided by one hundred forty-four inches equals minimum square footage per dog.