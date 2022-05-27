BATON ROUGE, La. -- Gov. John Bel Edwards has been busy signing bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session.
New laws of local interest include:
ACT 19—HB 15 Provides relative to the transfer of certain funds in the 42nd Judicial District (DeSoto Parish).
ACT 24—HB 70 Designates a certain portion of Interstate Highway 20 in Webster Parish as the "Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway."
ACT 25—HB 71 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 371 in Webster Parish as the "John David Crow Memorial Highway."
ACT 51—HB 534 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 in Bossier Parish as the "Jessie Henry Memorial Highway.”
ACT 57—HB 748 Designates Exit 44 on Interstate Highway 20 in Webster Parish as the "Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange."
ACT 62—SB 39 Designates Louisiana Highway 493 beginning at Louisiana Highway 119 to Louisiana Highway 1 in Natchitoches Parish as the "Augustin Metoyer Memorial Parkway.”