BOSSIER CITY, La- The Walter O. Bigby Carriageway may someday alleviate delays at numerous railroad crossings in Bossier City.
Recently, the project had a 12 million dollar shortfall.
The city shuffled money around to keep the project within the budget. What was originally supposed to be done in two phases may have to be done in three to four phases.
The construction has been a hassle for Kelly’s Custom Flooring.
Owner Paul Kelly said that the two biggest hassles are residents from the nearby neighborhood clogging up the store’s parking lot while trying to get on East Texas Street.
The other hassle is the mud left in front of the store. This makes it difficult for customers to get in and out.
Kelly says this has caused him to lose business and says the lack of answers from the city is frustrating.
“I think it would help more if the city would come out and give us their concerns about how the project is going and possibly make something happen to make it happen faster,” Kelly said.
KTBS spoke to at large Bossier City Councilman Tim Larkin on this issue.
Larkin says one issue workers are facing is having to remove a lot of the old pipes at where the construction is taking place.
“You often run into circumstances where even professional engineers can't determine how long things take because they find things that aren’t even on a map or a plan,” Larkin said.
Phase One is expected to be completed by the summer.
Drivers are expected to see a wider road from Traffic Street to Old Benton Road, new lighting, and wider sidewalks. The first roundabout will also be open in Phase One.