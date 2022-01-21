SHREVEPORT, La.--Local business leaders gift the largest donation in LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Viral Threats.
The Center hopes the $1.2 Million donation will encourage other private donors to follow the lead of the those who teamed up to make history.
Dewey and Gigi Corley through their Chaparral Foundation, together with Margaret Place Properties, Inc., France and William Comedy’s, III, and the family of Aaron and Peggy Selber, have committed a combined 1.2 million to establish the first endowment for LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT).
The money will allow Covid-19 efforts to continue.
So far CEVT has processed 547,344 Covid-19 PCR tests, and administered 118,307 COVID-19 vaccines.