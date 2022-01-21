SHREVEPORT, La. - Local business leaders have given LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Viral Threats a large donation.
The center hopes the $1.2 million donation will encourage other private donors to follow the lead of the those who teamed up to make history.
Dewey and Gigi Corley through their Chaparral Foundation, together with Margaret Place Properties, Inc., France and William Comedys III and the family of Aaron and Peggy Selber, have committed a combined the money to establish the first endowment for LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT).
The money will allow COVID-19 efforts to continue.
So far CEVT has processed 547,344 COVID PCR tests, and administered 118,307 vaccines.