SHREVEPORT, La. -- A program in its fourth year is showing appreciation to first responders through food.
The owner of Jett Business Systems Incorporated hosted the fourth annual "Feed the Cops" event Wednesday. It's to show support for law enforcement officers across Caddo and Bossier parishes.
"During the COVID-19 times and back when the police were not getting a lot of love back in 2020, when we had the defund the police situation going on, I just didn't agree with that philosophy," said organizer Tim Jett.
Last year, more than 500 law enforcement officers were fed.
"The way to people's hearts is through their stomachs," said Shreveport Officer Eric Williams.
"We're so happy to see them here today, feeding our officers as they come on shift and go off shif,t showing their gratefulness for the difficult job that police officers do day-to-day. This is so wonderful," said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
The event expanded this year to include the Shreveport Fire Department.
"We feed the cops," said Jett. "Now we feed the fire."
With the help of local restaurants and donations from the community, "Feed the Cops" is able to show appreciation to those who risk their lives to protect us everyday.