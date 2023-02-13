SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business is bringing a message of love this Valentine's Day.
If you take a drive on East Kings Highway, you'll notice a valentine's display of clothing, baskets and stuffed animals you may want to buy for your sweetheart. If you go, you'll certainly feel the love.
"This is my store, and I am the owner," Zeginald Watkins, the owner of Kings & Queens Southern Fashion. "This is my friend Rocky, and he works here, and we just try to show more love than anything because there is so much hate."
"We put out a sign today, and the sign today is 'Love always wins.'" said Rocky Wellsand of Kings & Queen Southern Fashion
Watkins is an artist and creates the baskets himself.
"You can always bring what you want, and we'll make it for you, a special made basket," Watkins said. "We got a lot of stuff in there. You can buy, and we can put it in the basket. We got jewelry, hats, dresses, a little bit of everything."
They love their customers so why not show some love back this Valentine's Day by shopping local.