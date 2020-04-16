BOSSIER CITY, La. - Some businesses are able to remain open during the pandemic.
Others, unfortunately, had to close.
Some owners say they cannot wait to get things back to normal. However, some say they’re prepared for if their adjustments now, may end up being the new normal.
Some have changed their services to curbside pickup, delivery, and some are completely online.
Some have relied on government assistance to keep going, such as the paycheck protection program.
One local restaurant manager says they're lucky to able to stay open with limited service during the pandemic. However, she's ready be back with full service for her customers.
"Me, as a business, it's really hard too because I want the dine-in to keeping coming,” said Megan Wheatley, general manager at TaMolly’s in Bossier said. “But it's lives and livelihood. So, we're just making the best that we can."
Some businesses have completely closed. According to their Facebook pages, Ki'Mexico in Shreveport and Fat Tuesday in Bossier are expected to reopen after shutting their doors for weeks because of COVID-19.
Brady Hibner, owner of Fat Tuesday says they've been closed since March 27th. He says they closed because of health concerns, but now they're ready to open back for business, by only using their drive through. Hibner says they took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program and he doesn't think it'll be hard to recover after being closed for two weeks. He says getting economy back to normal will probably be a tough task for the government.
"It's something that's going to have to be done, but it's a difficult decision on how you do that,” said Hibner. “I don't envy at all on that. The unemployment rate is just so high right now and all that. I know it's affecting one way or another economically just as much as it is health wise."
Lisa Johnson, president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, says now is the right time to have those conversations of reopening the economy, instead of the end of the month when the shelter in place order is expected to be lifted.
She says the chamber is working with state and federal officials to help get these businesses going as normal.
Some essential businesses that offer products have been able to remain open with limited services. Others like the hair and nail salons and spas who couldn't offer those alternative services and had to shut down. Johnson says those are the type of businesses she's hearing from the most.
She says she's keeping constant communication with business as they prepare to reopen.
"With announcement today of the Resilient Louisiana Commission, that will really be a fluent plan with some short time and long term goals to my understanding,” Johnson said. “As soon as we get our marching orders of what the directives will be for each of those, we will start sharing that as well and sharing that information back up line."
Some small businesses are still waiting on funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. As of Thursday, the program reached its limit and owners are waiting on congress to approve more funding.