SHREVEPORT, La. -- The sports world is in shock after Monday night's NFL game in which safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life threatening cardiac arrest. Hamlin remained in critical condition late Tuesday.
The team released this statement:
"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC medical center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."
Phillip Rozeman, is a cardiologist at Willis-Knighton Health System, watched the game on and saw what transpired on the field.
'I've never seen anything like it before," Rozeman said. "The player had a tackle just a typical tackle that you would see all the time. Got up and absolutely collapsed. And then when I saw everyone in the health care field, running around quickly, I knew there was something really different."
Rozeman said he could tell by the medical presence on the field that it was a serious situation. Dr. Rozeman believes at some point a defibrillator was used.
"We were told that he had a heart rate at some point in time, and that's a good sign that his heart had gotten from what was what we call ventricular fibrillation, which is when the heart just quivers. It's an arrhythmia. That's called sudden cardiac death," Rozeman said.
Rozeman said he has treat athletes with similar conditions.
"Yeah, I have actually treated someone who had this is a little bit different. It was a different sport. It was the martial arts sport, in which he was hitting the chest in martial arts, and he actually dissected one of his arteries to his heart he survived. He's doing well," Rozeman said.
Out of Hamlin's tragedy, there is some positivity for children in need. Back in 2020, Hamlin started a toy drive with a goal set at $2,500. Now there is renewed interest since Hamlin's collapse, with donations pouring in. The fundraiser now stands at almost $4 million.