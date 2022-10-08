SHREVEPORT, La. - As they struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, Florida residents are getting help from the ArkLaTex.
Judah 1 has already sent a half dozen 18-Wheelers filled with water, cleaning supplies and hygiene times to Florida. Saturday morning, they sent a small plane filled with even more supplies.
"We're we're going to be shipping supplies back and forth from Tampa, into southern Florida over the next couple of days to smaller airports where pastors are going to come and hook up because they need supplies and a lot of trucks can't get in there yet," said Judah 1 Founder and President, Everett Aaaron.
Members of the Shreveport Volunteer Network are also on the ground in Florida. They're helping homeowners, cutting down trees and clearing away debris to clear a path for first responders and utility workers to people in need of help.
Both groups are planning more aid trips to Florida and Judah 1 is also preparing for a mission trip to Puerto Rico.
Click here to learn more about Judah 1.
Click here to learn more about the Shreveport Volunteer Network.