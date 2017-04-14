It's an "egg-citing time" for First Bossier as they get ready to host an Easter Eggstravaganza for everyone in the community to join in on.
Easter Eggstravaganza is an event for the whole family that takes place on Freedom Fields on Saturday, April 15th at 10:30 am. Eggstravaganza is a great way to to bring the community together.
First Bossier Senior Pastor Brad Jurkovich says regardless of whether you got to church or not, it's a time for the community to come out and join together to celebrate Easter.
"At First Bossier we're really excited about reaching kids and families and so one of the ways we get to do that is through our Easter Eggstravaganza event and freedom fields is just an awesome venue, to be able to connect so many people from around the ArkLaTex and in our community for an Easter celebration," Jurkovich said.
There will be 40,000 candy filled eggs to search for, inflatables to jump in, face painting and lots of concessions to enjoy. This is a family friendly event that is free and open to the public.
First Bossier also invites those in the community to celebrate the message of Easter on Sunday, April 16th.
There will be two Easter services, one at 9:15am and then later at 10:45am. They also have preschool and kid’s activities for both service hours.
First Bossier Kids (K-5th grade) is full of fun with games, crafts, skits, music, and bible lessons.
Tiny Town (birth-4 year old) is also an exciting Easter experience with preschool worship and playtime on a two-story playground.