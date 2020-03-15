SHREVEPORT, La. - Services were slightly altered at Praise Temple Full Gospel on Sunday.
Despite the global outbreak of COVID-19 the church was still able to hear a word, pray, and worship.
"I go to church every Sunday and whatever is going on in this world, I know god has my back," said Praise Temple member Phyllis Melvin.
Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon says they didn't let fear get in their way of praising God. But they're also wise enough to know COVID-19 is contagious and there are ways to prevent it from spreading.
"I'm sharing with our people not to panic, keep calm, we're people of faith,” Brandon said. “I never thought I'd ask anyone to stay home from church, but those who are coughing or have a low immune system, remain home and just us as we stream."
Gov. John Abel Edwards is asking to halt large gatherings of 250 people. Brandon says his congregation usual reaches that limit, so they're making adjustments with additional services.
"Next week, we may, a strong possibility, will have an 8 a.m, 9:45 a.m. and an 11:30 a.m.,” said Brandon. “And then of course, at 7 p.m."
Praise Temple isn't the only church being cautious of the spread of the Coronavirus.
People at celebration church greeted members with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
"We're just kind of going overboard a little bit in all the areas of the church to make sure that we've sanitized everything," said Pastor David Daniel of Celebration Church.
Daniel and Brandon says they're asking people to avoid physical contact, meaning saying 'Hi' with an elbow tap or a simple wave.
"We like to shake hands and hug necks and do all of that, but we've asked for no physical contact. Kind of creating that social distance without creating a spiritual distance,” Daniel said.
Celebration Church already has three services 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
These two churches along with other churches in the area have streaming services, in case members are uncomfortable attending service in person.