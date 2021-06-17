SHREVEPORT, La- Last week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation officially declaring Juneteenth a state holiday. To celebrate, state workers will get a half-day off on Friday June 18th.
Closing at noon on Friday:
- City of Shreveport offices
- Shreveport City Court
- Louisiana Supreme Court
Closing at 1 p.m. on Friday:
- Chase Bank
- Capital One Bank
Closed on Friday:
- City of Natchitoches offices
- U.S. District Courthouse in Shreveport
- 2nd Circuit Courthouse in Shreveport
- ALL Caddo Parish offices
- JP Morgan
The post office will stay open.