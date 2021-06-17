juneteenth-1623410932.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La- Last week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation officially declaring Juneteenth a state holiday. To celebrate, state workers will get a half-day off on Friday June 18th.

Closing at noon on Friday:

  • City of Shreveport offices
  • Shreveport City Court
  • Louisiana Supreme Court

Closing at 1 p.m. on Friday:

  • Chase Bank
  • Capital One Bank

Closed on Friday: 

  • City of Natchitoches offices
  • U.S. District Courthouse in Shreveport
  • 2nd Circuit Courthouse in Shreveport
  • ALL Caddo Parish offices
  • JP Morgan

The post office will stay open.

