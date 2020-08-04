MINDEN, La. – A local community college has been named one of the best in the nation.
The Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College in Minden ranks No. 6 in an annual study by SmartAsset. The company analyzed student-to faculty ratio, graduation and transfer rate and cost of tuition and fees at more than 800 community colleges across the country to come up with a Top 10 list.
NLTCC has the 21st best graduation rate of all 821 schools, at 73 percent. The student-to-faculty ratio is 12, ranking 63rd best, and the cost of tuition and fees for two semesters is $2,976, which is the 226th lowest overall, or within the best 30 percent of the student.
“Community college is a great option for any number of high school graduates in America. Whether you require more experience to be accepted to a four-year college, want an associate’s degree in a specific skill or hope to save money on tuition, community college is a viable option for higher education. Not all community colleges are of equal quality, though, so SmartAsset decided to find the best community colleges in America,” the company said in the recent release of the 2020 study.
North Carolina is at the top for the fifth consecutive year. Three of the top four schools this year are in N.C., and there are seven more in the top 25.
Northwest Louisiana Technical College officially added "community" to its name last year. The name change for the Minden, Shreveport and Mansfield campuses brought with it several advantages for students in the area, including the ability to earn associate degrees.
The change also granted NLTCC participation in Louisiana Transfer, a transfer agreement between Louisiana community colleges and four-year institutions that allows students to complete their initial coursework toward a bachelor’s degree at a community college.
At the time of the official name change in October, NLTCC officials aid local business and industry should see the benefit as well, with the potential for the addition of new programs designed to meet the growing demands of the workforce.
NLTCC offers programs that enable graduates to earn a certification and join the workforce in 18 months or less.