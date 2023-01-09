SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a new way for anyone to follow the crime trends in your parish or even in your neighborhood.
The North Louisiana Crime Lab has a new tool on its website called the "dashboard" system.
The crime lab's website -- nlcl.org -- has a menu option called LifeSTAT where Jones said a wealth of information is available.
For example, those who want to know what the top five illegal drugs are in their area, it's there. DNA, toxicology, firearms and anything generated by law enforcement through the crime lab is available in different "dashes" and can be searched.
Crime lab system Director Joey Jones said having this information available to the public is another way to fight crime.
"This is the crime lab's way of kind of pulling the curtain back and being able to see on a real time basis what goes on behind the walls of the crime lab and we do that through our data. So with the data we're actually able to put in play live statistics from drug trends that we would find throughout our entire service area," said Jones.
He also believes this gives the public another tool to be more aware of what is happening in their area.
"What we're looking at is one, awareness so you can see what those drugs are or other crimes that are occurring, but more importantly can we also help identify trends. So, for us that's the public health side of what we do as forensic scientists, saying that we have all of this data, let's put it out so we can try to spot upcoming emergent drugs and notify the public," said Jones.
To dive into some of the numbers in your parish, click on this for the crime lab's dashboard.