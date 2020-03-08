SHREVEPORT, La. - If you want some fresh dairy products, you don’t have to go far in Northwest Louisiana.
You can find a fresh dairy farm 30 miles from Shreveport in the town of Mooringsport.
Randy and Ann Morell opened Morell Dairy Farm in November 2019, to offer fresh milk and butter to the community.
“We milk all jersey cows and we process all that into whole milk which is pasteurized,” Randy Morel said.
After the milk is pasteurized then it chilled back down to below 45 degrees and the milk is then carted but the farm offers more than just dairy products.
“A lot of people come to visit with their kids and they can pet calves and just look around the farm,” Morel said.
Randy Morell says he hopes that each visitor takes this lesson away from their visit.
“I hope they learn where their food comes from most people don’t know that they just think the grocery store is where all food comes from and if they just go away knowing that someone’s out there doing it I feel we have done well,” Morell said.
The Morell says business has gone well since November and they plan on hosting farm and factory group tours this summer.