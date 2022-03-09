SHREVEPORT, La- KTBS spoke with Professor David Hoaas, a local economist, to find out what path forward may exist during this energy crisis.
Hoaas says it's clear that this is something the country is going to have to deal with for a while, but that does not necessarily mean it'll last forever.
The first question KTBS had for professor Hoaas was, "is there anything that we can do about gas prices?" he says there are two main options.
"What's going to have to happen for this situation to go away, is for the conflict to stop and Russian oil exports increase. Or, Europe and the United Sates gets a new source, which, as we saw today, could potentially be the OPEC countries loosening up their supply of oil and increasing production."
KTBS then asked what role increasing oil and gas production here at home could have on prices. He said his main concern with that solution was time.
"We would have to put in place quite a bit of additional infrastructure. And that, in and of itself, takes a bit of time. And it's very potentially possible that the conflict in Ukraine could go away, hopefully peacefully, in the time it would take to bring that production online."
He is also skeptical of ways alternative sources like wind, solar and electric power could have an impact fast enough to make a difference. Ultimately, he believes there aren't a lot of convenient solutions to the problem.