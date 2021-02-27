Educators in the area with a special opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine today.
Have you had Covid in the last 21 days?, asked a medical worker.
A series of questions followed by the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to be here and hopefully kick this Covid out soon," said Dena Gunter, who teaches at Sun City Elementary in Bossier.
"I think it's just important because if we can do anything to stop the spread of the virus and get back to normal, that's what everybody needs to do," said Kyle Tanner, who teaches at Loyola College Prep in Shreveport.
"This group became eligible just this past Monday. So this is the first week of eligibility for teachers, educators and supports staff. Already this week we've vaccinated over 1,500 in that group," said Doctor John Vanchiere of LSU Health Shreveport.
Educators in the area got an email recently letting them know that LSU Health Shreveport would be offering the vaccine today in Shreveport. All they had to do was pre-register online and then drive on through.
"I'm a science guy, I teach biology and us being able to get vaccines, giving that added layer of protection with what's been going on with the face masks, the social distancing....I think this is a good step that's going to help people feel more confident in getting back out and hopefully get things back to normal quickly," said Brad Young, who teaches at North Desoto High School.
Doctor Vanchiere says they gave about 8,800 doses of vaccine this week overall and with 1,000 doses on hand and ready for educators on Saturday, they are hoping to bring that number close to 10,000 vaccines for the week.
"We want to move as much vaccine as we can into the community very quickly," said Vanchiere
Those that got the 1st shot today, will return in about 3 weeks to complete the full vaccination regimen.