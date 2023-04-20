BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Elementary School is taking a unique approach to improving the mental health of their students. Instead of focusing solely on academics, they have started using positive affirmations to help boost self-esteem and encourage positive thinking.
At the beginning of each school day, the students gather for morning announcements where they recite a powerful affirmation. The affirmation goes as follows: "I am somebody. I was somebody when I came. I'll be a better somebody when I leave. I am powerful. I am strong. I deserve the education I get here. I have things to do. I have people to impress and places to go. I am somebody."
Recently, the Louisiana Department of Education also designated Bossier Elementary school as a "come back school" due to their improvements in standardized test scores.