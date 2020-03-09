SHREVEPORT, La. - Stocks went into a steep slide on Monday as coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices spread alarm through the market.
This triggered the first automatic trading halt in over two decades. This happened as Saudi Arabia started an oil price war with Russia. Oil prices are now at a four-year low. Oil prices are hitting the lowest in four years at $27 a barrel and gas could be under $2 within the next few weeks. It's good for the average consumer, but it's not good for the supplier. This means oil suppliers are losing money, which could eventually lead to job layoffs.
Economist David Hoaas says this is one of the three things that's affecting the market right now.
"I think right now, why we've seen so much turmoil, variation, fluctuation in the markets is that we've got a whole lot of information,” Hoaas said. “We’ve got a major disease. We've got a presidential race going on with some uncertainty about who's going to be the candidate on the democratic side. And obviously we have now, most recently, change in oil prices."
Hoaas says if you have money invested, there's no reason to pull that money out because he expects the market to correct itself soon.
David Evans with Evans Financial Group says none of his clients are panicking about the fluctuation of the stock market. In fact, he's encouraging people to buy more stocks if you're able to.
Evans says the fear isn't only coming in contact with the virus, but it's also losing investments because of the disease.
"Fear is what is going on in the marketplace today and what's causing the market to go down is people are selling out, getting rid of their positions,” Evans said. “Because everyone has a fear that they don't want their 401k to become a 201k or just to be cut in half."