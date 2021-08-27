SHREVEPORT, La - First responders in the Shreveport/Bossier area are heading south to help with Hurricane Ida response.
Seven members from the Louisiana Task Force 3 USAR Team were activated through Governor John Bel Edwards Office.
Swift Water Rescue Technicians from Shreveport Fire Department, Bossier City Fire Department, and Caddo Fire District #4 will leave Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility around 7:30 AM, August 28, 2021.
The team will head to Port Allen, LA to standby as a rapid response team for water rescue in areas facing the greatest danger. The team is fully equipped and ready to respond as soon as assignments are given out.
Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff's Emergency Task Force have also been placed on stand-by should they be needed to render aid in south Louisiana.