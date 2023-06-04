SHREVEPORT, La. - A recent wave of scams targeted at funeral homes and cremation sites has reached a local audience.
Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport released a statement of concern after one of their client families received multiple unusual phone calls during their mourning period.
Scammers nationwide are searching through obituaries to target vulnerable families. They search the web for personal information including the phone number and addresses of those grieving next-of-kin.
The scammers will go on to search funeral homes, crematory or cemetery websites to find a name of a staff member. Fraudulently identifying themselves as a staff member, the scammer will call a grieving family member demanding credit card information in order to proceed with funeral services.
Funeral homes around the area are spreading awareness saying "consumers need to be aware of this scam" and offer tips on what to do if you receive one of these calls.
- Take down the caller's information (including name, title, phone number, and email address), and report this to police and to your funeral director. If they refuse to provide that information, record the number on your Caller ID or cell phone call log to share with authorities.
- Refuse payment and NEVER disclose credit card numbers, banking information, social security numbers or a date of birth.
- Tell the caller you will follow-up directly with the funeral home and end the call. And feel free to end the call without explanation if it appears suspicious or to be a scam.