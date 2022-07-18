SHREVEPORT, La. - Prices for groceries are at a four-decade high, according to the Consumer Price Index.
And that means all shoppers are feeling the pinch in the checkout line. Groceries now cost about 12% more than they did a year ago.
No one is happy about paying more, including the people who run the grocery stores.
KTBS visited Shoppers Value grocery store on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, which used to be called County Market Grocery. The store's new slogan is 'Our cost is your cost plus 10%."
Like all grocery stores, Shoppers Value's cost has gone up and the owners are doing the best they can to deal with this challenging economic situation.
"As an independent we're able to have more fluctuate prices. Whatever we pay for our goods is what we pass on to the customers and then they just pay the additional 10% at the register. We are seeing a lot bigger buggies as customers come in our store. Customers are stocking in and stockpiling whenever they're in the store instead of making several different trips to the store," said Chris Risher, Shoppers Value store director.
"A lot of our costs have went up, especially in the fresh departments and that's strictly because of inflation. We try to give the customer the lowest possible cost that we can give them. But, yeah with inflation being so high it's just a tough world now," Risher said.
Risher also said the supply chain issues continue for grocery stores. Most of the trucks at his store are missing 200 to 300 items they have ordered but are not available at the warehouses.