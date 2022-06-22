SHREVEPORT, La.--Moms on a Mission to heal, help and stop the violence in the Arklatex.
The group consists of 25 moms who have experienced unbearable grief. As violence ticks up in the Arklatex the mom's have their sights set on bringing support and relief to those impacted by gun violence.
"Everyday we are getting calls from a mother, I love my son in January, I lost my child last year so we want to set up resources for the mothers, grief counseling, someone who can pray with them," said group found Martha E. Tyler.
The group has a backpack drive planned for July. The group plans on giving out 500 backpacks.