SHREVEPORT, La. - Some local groups are helping out during the COVID-19 crisis by giving food.
Athena Greek and Lebanese Grill on Line Avenue is offering free meals to first responders, medical staff, and those in need.
Common Ground is offering hot meals for kids while they're out of school.
The Caddo Council on Aging is delivering to home-bound seniors. And Christian Service is feeding people in the community two meals a day.
"My concern is that we keep the staff safe with gloves and masks and things of that nature,” said Al Moore with Christian Service. “We all realize that people still need to eat. We had an opportunity to say we wanted to pull back on these meals but the staff said no we want to continue to feed."
"We know this community very well,” Sarah Shoup with Common Ground said. “We are here week after week, year after year, common ground has been in this community for almost twenty years. And so we want to continue to be able to help our community and we are going to do whatever we need to do to make that happen."
"[We’re trying] to show our support to the medical employees who are risking their lives to save many other lives. That's what we're trying to do today," Nasim Jamhour, owner of Athena said.
Common Ground offers emergency resources Monday-Thursday 1pm-5pm, Friday 9am-1pm. They’re located at 6806 Southern Avenue Shreveport, La 71106. Call (318) 227-7816 for more information.
Christian Services offers to-go meals everyday 8-10 am 12-1pm at 2346 Levy Street in Shreveport.
The Caddo Council on Aging delivers meals to home-bound seniors across the parish. Call (318)676-7900 for more information.