SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been just under a week since Hurricane Laura slammed into the coast of Louisiana. While the storm caused some damage in our area, it was far worse in communities across southwest Louisiana.
Individuals, groups and businesses have stepped up to help those hit the hardest by the storm. One of those groups is the "Help for Hackberry" group. The group estimates it took in more than $6,000 in cash and donations.
A truck and trailer full of items like cleaning supplies, diapers, brooms and more are already headed to Hackberry in Cameron Parish. The group is also working with Presbyterian Disaster Assistance to send flood buckets, school kits, personal kits and masks directly to the town.
You can make donations to "Help for Hackberry" in the following ways:
- There is a "Help for Hackberry Hurricane Relief" account set up at Regions Bank at 4740 Line Ave. in Shreveport. Make out checks to "Help for Hackberry" and drop off at bank.
- Checks can be made out to Broadmoor Presbyterian Church and sent to the church at 1915 Grover Place, Shreveport, LA 71105. Put "Help for Hackberry" on the memo line.
- You can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-hackberry-hurricane-relief