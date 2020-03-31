SHREVEPORT, La. -- Most are familiar by now with the challenges healthcare workers are facing on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
But healthcare workers in many parts of the country, including here in the ArkLaTex, are facing another formidable foe that most aren't talking about. There's another front in this fight against disease for healthcare professionals and it's not in the hospital.
"I would say our revenue is off 75 to 80%," said Dr. Jeff Adair of ArkLaTex Spine. Adair is not fighting the coronavirus, but he is fighting for survival.
"We've lost our revenue from the procedures because you can't do procedures right now. They are trying to save PPE, which is personal protective equipment. The state has asked we not do any elective procedures. And then a lot of the patients are a little nervous about getting out, so they don't want to come in," said Adair.
KTBS spoke to another registered nurse who works at a different pain management clinic in Northwest Louisiana and she said since the governor's stay-at-home order was put in place her office, which does epidural injections for pain, went from 40-plus injections per day to about 12 per week.
With six RN's on staff, only two have worked recently. Most are taking unpaid time off or using vacation hours. And the front office staff has had their hours cut in half.
"One of the problems most of the medical practices have is that it's not like you can just shut the door. Because you still have refills and patient call-in's and somebody has to answer the phones. You still need a staff to at least run a partial office. But the trouble is you don't have any revenue coming in to pay for the staff," said Adair
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals ordered dental offices to provide only essential procedures for a 30-day period beginning March 18. So they are effectively shut down statewide for the long haul. And the news is not much better for local doctors, nurses and staff that work in specialist offices.
"I know that one of the local specialist hospitals has let quite a few of their employees off because they can't do their elective procedures," said Adair
Adair also said he doesn't want to layoff anyone, but he doesn't know what his practice qualifies for in terms of the federal stimulus package right now. He thinks he can keep all of his staff on board for maybe about four weeks and then after that it's kind of a wait and see situation.