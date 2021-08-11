SHREVEPORT, La. -- The need for additional help at hospitals continues as cases of COVID-19 surge.
Christus-Health Shreveport-Bossier received help this week thanks to the Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
Ten paramedics came in from nine states Monday night. Tuesday, the paramedics went through on-boarding and got to work Wednesday.
The temporary staff will help at the Wound Center, assisting with the infusion center to provide monoclonal antibodies to COVID-19 positive people who are at high risk of getting sicker. Some of the paramedics will also be used at the Christus Bossier Emergency Hospital and the Christus Shreveport-Bossier Highland campus helping the emergency department.
Dr. T. Steen Trawick, CEO/CMO for Christus Shreveport-Bossier, said the hospital will take any help that is sent.
"We have also been very aggressive at trying to get contract labor ... whether they be nurses or techs for different departments," said Trawick. "To make sure that we can take care of all the volume of folks. Those 10 paramedics that have come, have just been like manna from heaven. We've been very happy to get that and what a blessing they have been, to be able to do several tasks. And items that need to be taken care of in the hospital."
Wednesday, Christus-Health also updated its visitors guidelines in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases. Patients will be limited to one essential support person. Please click here for details.