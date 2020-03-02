SHREVEPORT, La. - Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System is working with local, state, regional and federal authorities to make sure their process and response to the coronavirus meets CDC guidelines. A statement from the health system explains patients are asked about their travel history. This has gone on for years.
If a patient has symptoms of the coronavirus and meets current CDC criteria they will be isolated in a private room. A portion of the hospital can be used to treat any potential patients without the risk of spreading the virus to other parts of the campus.
Part of the health system’s statement reads, "Our teams train and prepare to treat patients for infectious diseases year-round, and flu season is still ongoing. We continue to encourage every member of the community to practice good respiratory hygiene habits, like washing hands frequently and covering mouths while coughing (with your elbow) especially during times like this."
Dr. Sandra Kemmerly with Ochsner Health Systems said they've been planning and preparing for the coronavirus since the outbreak in China. So far, Ochsner campuses haven't cared for patients with coronavirus symptoms. Dr. Kemmerly said they are not recommending people get tested for the virus right now unless they have a good reason like being around someone who has a confirmed case.
Kemmerly said electronic medical records are helping to track patient travel history. "We've been able to adapt the electronic health record to modify those travel questions specifically to China and now the other four countries that are on alert and so that actually flags the intake person who is asking the questions to then ask for more symptoms," said Kemmerly. Patient travel history has been monitored at Ochsner campuses for more than a year.
Kemmerly said patients that have symptoms of diseases are given surgical masks. Health care workers will be given N95 masks if they need them for protection. She said they have enough of both types of masks
If you believe you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call your doctor before showing up to their office. This will help limit exposure.