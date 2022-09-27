SHREVEPORT, La. -- Overcrowding has only gotten worse at the Caddo Correctional Center since Sheriff Steve Prator called for a meeting of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee. That meeting to discuss solutions happened Tuesday.
The jail population has now gone up to 1,506. CCC is built for less than 1,100. The vast majority of the inmates held are awaiting trial.
That's why Sheriff Prator called for the meeting of attorneys, judges and elected officials involved in the justice system. He urged them to get cases moving through the courts.
That meeting was closed to the media in order to produce candid discussion. But afterwards, Prator said, "Judges and the indigent defender came up with some ideas about letting some private attorneys handle more cases because of the shortage of the people on the public defenders side, the district attorney. Everyone's going to try to do some things. And I told them they had to do it quicker rather than longer because we're in a state of emergency in Caddo Parish right now."
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office sent a representative to the meeting. But D.A. James Stewart's office declined comment.