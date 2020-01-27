SHREVEPORT, La. - The death of Kobe Bryant has touched millions of people around the world, including right here in the Arklatex.
KTBS talked to a few locals who were big fans of the NBA legend.
The Arklatex has quite a fan base for Kobe and the Lakers.
There's even a billboard here in Shreveport with a picture of him that says, 'Legend 1978 to 2020.'
KTBS spoke to a former coach in Shreveport who talked about what he admired about Kobe.
[He] was always fun to watch because he was a very active competitor on the court and in life,” said Ron Worthy. “The most amazing that I think that he did is to win the Academy Award, the Oscar for his animated film. I thought that spoke highly of him."
David Gustavson works at the local YMCA. He says he has a son is a huge fan of Kobe Bryant.
"My older son, in particular, was a big NBA fan ever since he was four or five years old and Kobe was his hero,” Gustavson said. “I talked to him this morning and he said all he had done is watch Kobe clips all day, all morning long."
Christion Robinson says he's been following the basketball star since he was little.
He has a Kobe Bryant number 24 jersey. He also has a Lakers hat. He said after every Lakers game he'd talk to his friends for hours about Kobe’s performance.
Robinson says he was devastated when he heard the news about his favorite player.
"To me, I feel like he was the best player, Robinson said. “When I say best player, I mean better than Lebron. I'm not very a Lebron fan. I actually grew up hating Lebron. I'm actually not even a fan of him even though he's on my favorite team. Like...the goat."
Sports Illustrated has reported that hall of fame chairman, Jerry Colangelo, said Monday morning that Kobe will be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.
Tuesday's game between the Lakers and the Clippers has been postponed.
ESPN is also set to air Kobe's last game, where he scored 60 points, Monday at 8pm.
Kobe Bryant was 41-years old.
He won five championships during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.