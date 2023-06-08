SHREVEPORT, La. -- Multiple -9 teams from local agencies recently participated in the Irondog Adaptive K9 Deployment Strategy Training, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
During the three-day training course, the teams were taught how to tackle various challenges they may encounter in real-life situations. The course also provided advanced training to ensure their safe return to their families.
Paul Ludwig from Irondog says his training methods enable teams to quickly adapt to any situation while also identifying any potential weaknesses that may cause them to fail in their mission.
The training was attended by K-9 teams from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the Bossier Police Department, the Shreveport Police Department and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.