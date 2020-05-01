SHREVEPORT, La. – Law enforcement agencies in Northwest Louisiana are on the receiving end of federal grants to supplement expenses related to the outbreak of COVID-19, U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced Friday.
The Department of Justice awarded almost $9.7 million to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement under the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump.
Additionally, more than $5 million has been allocated to local agencies throughout the state, with almost $2.3 million set aside for 22 jurisdictions that fall in the Western District of Louisiana.
Jurisdictions and the funding amount include:
- Bossier City, $126,027
- Bossier Parish, $58,008
- Caddo Parish, $58,008
- City of Natchitoches, $50,366
- Natchitoches Parish, $58,008
- Shreveport, $411,399
The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications, Joseph said.
“Our law enforcement officers and first responders are facing new challenges posed by COVID-19 and need our support,” Joseph said. “This grant will help provide our officers with the tools they need to maintain public health and safety as we battle the coronavirus pandemic. I thank our law enforcement partners for their service to the citizens of the Western District of Louisiana and encourage them to take advantage of this funding opportunity.”
The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, and distributing resources to hard-hit areas.
Funds may also be used to help correctional facilities cover costs related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees and correctional personnel.