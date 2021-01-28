SHREVEPORT, La. - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that numerous local law enforcement officers have been presented awards at the United States Court House in the Western District of Louisiana.
Law enforcement professionals from the Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Greenwood Police Department were presented with Meritorious Service Awards in recognition of their outstanding work and leadership in helping reduce crime in our community and in supporting the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative.
Meritorious Service Awards were presented to three Louisiana State Police Troopers, along with the following law enforcement professionals:
• Corporal Donald Belanger, Shreveport Police Department;
• Corporal Stacy Coleman, Shreveport Police Department;
• Officer Chandler Cisco, Shreveport Police Department;
• Corporal Rodney Medlin, Shreveport Police Department;
• Sgt. Susan E. Mendels, Shreveport Police Department;
• Corporal William Moak, Shreveport Police Department;
• Corporal Toby Morrison, Shreveport Police Department;
• Detective Jeremy Prudhome, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office; and
• Officer Brian Anderson, Greenwood Police Department.
Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.
To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.